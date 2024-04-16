A "deeply uncomfortable" Trump stares down journalist who reported that he fell asleep in court

A cranky Donald Trump glared at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman when he awoke from a courtroom power nap during his trial on Monday and found out that she had already informed the world that he had dozed off.

“Mr. Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest,” Haberman wrote Monday.

Haberman went onto CNN later on Monday to explain that the fatigue of a courtroom spares no one, including jurors and judges, but she added that if a criminal defendant falls asleep it has to be reported.

Shortly after her report on his nap was published, Haberman told CNN that Trump glared at her in the courtroom, describing it as a "pretty specific stare" seemingly because he didn’t like that she made his Monday morning siesta public knowledge.

“I think that having to sit there and be captive while we all report on him is going to be deeply uncomfortable for him because he is somebody who likes to control things,” Haberman said.

On Tuesday, during his second day in a Manhattan court for his hush money trial, Trump appeared to be tired again.

"Trump is periodically leaning back in his chair and closing his eyes, only to shift his weight moments later," NBC News noted in its live coverage. "It is difficult to say whether he has fallen asleep or is resting his eyes."