Courtney Love disses Taylor Swift as "not interesting as an artist"

Courtney Love is not a Taylor Swift fan and she's not afraid to say it.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the former lead singer of the rock band Hole didn't mince words when talking about the multiple Grammy-winning artist, who will release her anticipated 11th studio album "The Tortured Poets Department" on Friday, April 19.

When discussing women at the top of pop music charts and culture, Love said, "Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist."

Swift's representatives did not respond to a request to comment, Variety reported.

Then the singer also blasted Madonna, saying, “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,’ but for the city of New York as much as her.”

Additionally, Love criticized Beyoncé, another artist like Swift who continues to smash records while holding a pulse on pop culture. Love praised Beyoncé's new country album “Cowboy Carter” for its significance but not for its actual music.

“I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much,” she said. “As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music."