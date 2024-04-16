Trump falsely claims Judge Merchan won't let him attend his son Barron's graduation

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed Monday that “Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge” Juan Merchan intends to prevent him from attending his son Barron's high school graduation ceremony.

Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, actually suggested that the Republican candidate could attend his son's May 17 graduation, provided that the case is on track.

“It really depends on how we’re doing on time and where we are in the trial," Merchan said Monday, as the Associated Press reported.

But Trump did not let the facts get in the way of a rant on TruthSocial , where on Monday evening he bemoaned his “unfair” treatment. In a 172-word complaint, Trump resorted to name-calling and lamented the “fake” and “bogus ‘Biden Case." The former president anchored his outrage by appealing to his followers’ pathos, asking how they would explain the predicament to his 18-year-old son, who is “a GREAT Student at a fantastic school.”

Trump's misleading claims were echoed by his other son, Donald Trump Jr., who likewise stoked right-wing outrage. "Pure evil," the younger Trump posted on X. Eric Trump also chimed in, calling Merchan “truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son’s graduation.”

Like any other criminal defendant, Trump could face arrest should he miss or disrupt the court proceedings, as Merchan reminded him on Monday. The former president is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a few months after Barron was born to his wife, Melania.