Meghan Markle has revealed the first product from her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard: a jar of strawberry jam. An unnamed, insider source told People earlier this month that Markle's brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her. She can’t wait for the website to launch,” the source added. “She is excited about her latest, personal venture. This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

American Riviera Orchard honors Santa Barbara, the California town where Meghan and Prince Harry currently reside with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “American Riviera” is a nickname for the Santa Barbara area, while the name of the family’s neighborhood, Montecito, is included below the American Riviera Orchard’s logo.

According to People, Meghan is pursuing trademarks for exclusive rights to sell cosmetic products, home décor, stationery, linens, small kitchen appliances, condiments, yoga equipment, gardening gear, pet accessories and more under the American Riviera Orchard name.

The recent product announcement comes only a few days after Meghan and Harry announced two new TV productions from their Archewell Productions company, in partnership with Netflix. One series, featuring Meghan, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship,” while the other will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo, a sport Harry has played for years."