Man self-immolates outside Trump trial in Manhattan, no word on motive

The man was taken to a local hospital, according to police, who did not speculate on a possible motive

By Charles R. Davis

Deputy News Editor

Published April 19, 2024 2:35PM (EDT)

Fire extinguishers (R) are left at the park across from Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City after a man reportedly set himself on fire during the trial of US President Donald Trump, in New York City on April 19, 2024. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A man set himself on fire Friday afternoon outside the lower Manhattan courtroom where jurors were being selected for the trial of former President Donald Trump.

According to NBC News, the man was ablaze for "several minutes" before the flames were put out by someone with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred in the fenced-in, designated protest area outside the courthouse, which the man entered after "throwing flyers into the air," CNN reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

The New York Police Department said the person has been taken to a local hospital. There is no word on a possible motive.

The jarring scene came the same day as a dozen jurors were selected to serve Trump's trial over allegations that he falsified business records to cover up a hush payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who says she had an affair with the former president. Judge Juan Merchan has said the trial could begin Monday.

 


