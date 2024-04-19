Man self-immolates outside Trump trial in Manhattan, no word on motive

A man set himself on fire Friday afternoon outside the lower Manhattan courtroom where jurors were being selected for the trial of former President Donald Trump.

According to NBC News, the man was ablaze for "several minutes" before the flames were put out by someone with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred in the fenced-in, designated protest area outside the courthouse, which the man entered after "throwing flyers into the air," CNN reported, citing a senior law enforcement official.

The New York Police Department said the person has been taken to a local hospital. There is no word on a possible motive.

The jarring scene came the same day as a dozen jurors were selected to serve Trump's trial over allegations that he falsified business records to cover up a hush payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who says she had an affair with the former president. Judge Juan Merchan has said the trial could begin Monday.