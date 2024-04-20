In a Friday night segment on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host jokes of the unconventional excuses that jurors on Donald Trump’s criminal trial for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels have had to concoct. Bringing up the arduous process of juror selection, which wrapped up yesterday, and the various excuses jurors could craft to be dismissed.

“It’s a conflict of interest. I also sell my own bibles,” Maher quipped of one fictional juror, referencing Trump’s very real “God Bless the USA Bible,” which he is peddling for $60.

In reference to the Steele Dossier, Maher joked that one juror used the excuse: “I used to be a hooker in Moscow, and Trump peed on me.”

In reality, jurors have been dismissed for coincidentally close connections to Trump world figures. On Tuesday, Trump lawyer Susan Necheles challenged one juror for having been a guest at her house in the past, and another potential juror shared that a family member was a close friend of Chris Christie, a once-ally of Trump.

Other excuses rattled off by Maher included: “I’m already on another Trump jury,” “I’m still grieving the death of O.J. Simpson,” “If Trump goes to jail, I don’t get deported, right?” and “Dad, it’s me Tiffany."

Watch here: