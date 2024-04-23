"I train like an athlete": Celine Dion reveals how she manages stiff person's syndrome

Celine Dion is opening up about her journey with stiff person's disease.

In a recent interview with Vogue France, the five-time Grammy winner gave an update about her health and said she was “well, but it’s a lot of work,” adding: “I’m taking it one day at a time.” Dion was diagnosed with Moersch-Woltman syndrome, more commonly known as stiff-person syndrome, in May last year. The diagnosis led the 55-year-old singer to focus on her health, ultimately canceling her upcoming tour dates and halting live performances as the disorder affected her ability to walk and sing.

Since her diagnosis, Dion said she spends five days a week on “athletic, physical and vocal therapy.”

She continued, “I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice . . . I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: ‘Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?’”

But Dion revealed that her perspective has since then shifted: "The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again.”