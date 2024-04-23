See a statue of Queen Elizabeth and her corgis unveiled for what would have been her 98th birthday

When some think of the late Queen Elizabeth, her waddling corgis come to mind.

In remembrance of what would have been the queen's 98th birthday, a small English town has immortalized the former head of the church and her close confidants — her corgis. The statue was unveiled to the public on April 21 in Oakham, England. Built by London-based sculptor Hywel Pratley, it depicts a bronze replica of the queen in her regalia and her beloved dogs at the statue's base.

According to an Instagram post from the Rutland County Council, hundreds of people celebrated the unveiling and the former reigning monarch who passed away at 96 in 2022. After a 70-year run, the queen was also Britain's longest-reigning monarch. The county council said the statue is the "first permanent memorial" of the queen.

Dr. Sarah Furness, the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, commissioned the statue's erection after the queen's death. The county council shared that local and public businesses donated to crowdfunding and construction of the queen's statue. Local children also designed the imagery of the corgi dogs.

During the ceremony, Furness said in a speech, “What most of us remember about Queen Elizabeth is her warmth. By showing Queen Elizabeth’s love of dogs, we show her humanity," The New York Times reported.