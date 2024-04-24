In a preliminary hearing on 15 Republicans who had been indicted on charges of election forgery for their plot to send illegitimate electors to the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021, a state investigator unveiled that Donald Trump, alongside advisor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, were considered unindicted co-conspirators in the case.

The revelation came as an attorney for alleged fake elector Michele Lundgren questioned Howard Shock, an investigator at the Michigan Attorney General’s office, on other conspirators in the case.

"Finally, former President Donald Trump?" Silverthorn asked, per ABC News.

"Yes," Shock said under oath.

The scope of the state’s investigations into the actions of Trump and others is unknown, although a recording obtained by The Detroit News reveals that Trump pressured two election officials in the state not to certify the vote. Michigan isn’t the only jurisdiction looking into fraudulent election actions made by Republicans close to the former President.

Prosecutors in Arizona are leading a similar charge against illegitimate electors, revealing indictments Wednesday evening against Kelli Ward, former Arizona Republican Party chair, and others.

The Michigan unindicted co-conspirator status comes as a number of legal challenges, including a fraud appeal in New York and a criminal trial involving hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, threaten to derail Trump’s campaign efforts.