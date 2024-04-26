A Nick and Aaron Carter docuseries is coming

Investigation Discovery is set to release a new, four-part docuseries that will delve into the controversies surrounding Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and his late brother Aaron Carter. "Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Cater" will debut over two days on May 27 and 28 at 9 p.m. ET. It comes on the heels of the network's wildly successful "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," which premiered in March.

The docuseries will investigate allegations of sexual assault against Carter (claims he has vehemently denied) made by three women, Aaron Carter's mental health and substance abuse issues, and the strained relationship between the two brothers that stemmed from Aaron's support of Nick's accusers.

Interviewees will include Melissa Schumann — former member of the early aughts girl group, "Dream" — Ashley Repp and Shannon "Shay" Ruth, all of whom have alleged that Nick Carter sexually assaulted them, per Variety. Also featured in "Fallen Idols" will be an unnamed "member of the Carter family," Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones, and Aaron Carter’s former fiancé Melanie Martin.

“Nick looks like a perfect, pretty Ken doll. But I know how evil he can be,” Jones says in the docuseries' trailer. “The truth is all gonna come out.”

“To be honest, I’m scared of him,” Schuman says separately.