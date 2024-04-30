Anita Hill says Harvey Weinstein decision will not be "the final word for victims and survivors"

After the shocking reversal of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault conviction on April 25, survivors of sexual abuse and advocates like Anita Hill have come forward to share their thoughts.

Hill penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter to address what the court's ruling shows about "misconceptions around sexual violence and how victims and survivors can keep moving forward." The piece published Monday begins by stating that it was "grossly ironic, if not outright cynical, that the release comes during Sexual Assault Awareness Month; it says volumes about the contemporary reality of sexual assault and the limits of legal protections against it."

A lawyer and educator, Hill became a national figure when she accused the now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, her former boss, of sexual harassment during his 1991 confirmation hearing. More than 30 years after Hill's testimony, she said of the Weinstein ruling that "while we can thank movements like #MeToo for creating an awareness of the pervasive reality of sexual violence, the Court’s interpretation of the law marks a disturbing setback."

Hill stressed there can only be justice, "Unless and until New York decides to retry Weinstein" but "for now this case defines survivor justice for the state of New York."

She continued that while the ruling has shaken survivors, "We all can play a role in assuring them that they are not alone.

"No single legal ruling can ever upend the tremendous progress we have made together," she said. "By the truth of our testimonies, our movement will persist. And changes to our systems and culture will follow."