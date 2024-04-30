Trump closes his eyes, appears to sleep through testimony from Stormy Daniels' lawyer

Donald Trump was told Tuesday morning that he could go to jail if he keeps violating a gag order, but that prospect does not appear to be keeping him awake, with reporters saying he appeared to nod off, again, during his Manhattan criminal trial.

Trump, 77, has based his election pitch on the argument that his 81-year-old opponent, President Joe Biden, is too diminished to lead the country. But that argument has been undermined, in part, by Trump's own performance in the courtroom, where journalists have noticed him closing his eyes -- and appearing to fall asleep -- on several occasions this month.

It happened again Tuesday when Keith Davidson, a lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was on the stand and being questioned about the time he met Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer.

“Trump appears to have fallen asleep while listening to testimony — at times appearing to stir and then falling back to sleep,” NBC News reported. “Trump's eyes were closed for extended periods and his head has at times jerked in a way consistent with sleeping.”

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman — who previously angered Trump with her own reporting on his in-court siestas — echoed that reporting, writing that Trump "has been sitting with his eyes closed for significant portions of testimony" Tuesday morning. "It is unclear how the jurors, who have to sit through this same testimony, will feel about a defendant closing their eyes so much."