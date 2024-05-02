Cher says she dates younger men because men her age are "all dead"

Cher, musical icon and 2024 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, never shies away from voicing an opinion.

Currently, the 77-year-old musician is dating music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is 38. The pair have been together since 2022. Cher confirmed the relationship online when she posted a photo of Edwards and replied to a fan asking if they were together, confirming it with an emoji. The couple's nearly 40-year age gap has led to some public backlash. However, the singer responded to the criticism on X saying, "Love doesn't know math."

On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Wednesday, the singer said that she was shy around men, “And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that . . .”

According to data from the World Bank, the average life expectancy for men in the U.S. is 76 years — just a year younger than Cher. So to the data, Cher is certainly right.

“They’re bold,” Hudson, who is 42, said to Cher.

“Yeah, raised by women like me!" Cher said.

When the couple began dating in 2022, she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."