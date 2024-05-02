"The story has always been missing one key side": Watch trailer for Nicole Brown Simpson documentary

Lifetime is set to premiere a documentary focusing on the life and death of Nicole Brown Simpson, timed to the 30th anniversary of her tragic murder.

"The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" will be released over two days, June 1 and 2, at 8 p.m. ET. The docuseries will delve into the infamous killings of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, who were found brutally slain in 1994 outside Simpson's townhome in Brentwood, California. According to a press release from Lifetime, the series “provides an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard in one of the most notorious crimes and trials in history."

O.J. Simpson, former all-star NFL running back and Nicole's ex-husband, was considered a prime suspect and faced first-degree murder charges. After attempting to evade arrest by fleeing in a white Bronco, giving way to that infamous car chase, O.J. stood for a highly publicized trial. He was ultimately acquitted of the double homicide in October of 1995 and maintained his innocence, despite widespread speculation of his guilt. However, in 1997, the disgraced football player was found liable for both murders in a civil lawsuit filed by the victims' families and was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. The highly publicized trial led to further notoriety for O.J., who, along with being a professional athlete, also acted in several films. He published a book called "If I Did It," a fictionalized account of the murders he long maintained he didn't commit.

His story would become the subject of documentaries such as "O.J.: Made in America," and Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning limited series, "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Now, Lifetime will endeavor to illuminate Nicole's story, the "one key side" the network claims has "always been missing."

The documentary, which was made in collaboration with the National Domestic Abuse Hotline, will feature 50 participants, including Simpson's sisters — Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown — and other close friends.

“What happened to our sister Nicole should never have happened to her or to any other woman,” the Brown sisters said in a statement. “Her life was stolen from her and while her abuser is finally gone, it doesn’t take away the anguish we feel or the pain of her children who lost their mother. We hope that by sharing Nicole’s story, it will help others recognize the signs and get the help they need and her legacy will continue to live on.”

In the trailer, one of Nicole's sisters says that "the one thing I could not protect her from was the monster she was married to" while another claims that "she always knew he was going to hurt her."

Last month, O.J. died at the age of 76 from metastatic prostate cancer. His family posted a simple statement on social media, writing, "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

"The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson" will air on Lifetime on June 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. ET.