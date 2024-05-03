Former prosecutor notes "oddity" in Trump's trial defense: One of his attorneys isn't talking

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann says the seating of Trump's defense lawyers may reveal something important.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, Weissmann noted that one of Trump's attorneys, Susan Necheles, is an “experienced defense lawyer” but she has played a minimal role thus far in the trial itself, positioned “at the far end of the table."

That's notable because of something another Trump attorney, Emil Bove, admitted to Judge Juan Merchan during a sidebar, as Raw Story reported. He “told the judge, 'this is the first cross-examination I’ve done as a defense lawyer,'” Weissmann noted.

Weissmann said it was "fascinating" not only that Necheles hasn't yet done any cross examination, but that she has "not signed certain submissions" to to the court. "I've never see that," he said, calling it a possible red flag. "I assume she ethically did not think she could sign it," he continued. "She is independent and not going to do something she thinks crosses a line."

"Everyone knows Susan Necheles is terrific," Weissmann added. "It's an oddity she's not there."