"Last anti-abortion Democrat" Henry Cuellar faces federal indictment over possible corruption

One of the most conservative members of the House Democratic caucus — and its only avowed opponent of abortion — is expected to soon be indicted by the Department of Justice, NBC News reported Friday.

Henry Cuellar has represented his San Antonio-area district since 2004 but has been under a cloud of suspicion for the last two years following FBI raids on his home and office. It is not clear what charges he could face, but The Texas Tribune noted that investigators are believed to be interested in his ties to Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic that is rich in oil and gas.

In a statement, Cuellar said he and his wife "are innocent of these allegations," without specifying what those allegations are. "The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people," he said.

A self-styled centrist, Cuellar has long angered pro-choice activists. Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL Pro-Choice America have labeled him "the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House." He has also joined Republicans in attacking President Joe Biden's handling of immigration.

But, indicted or not, Cuellar is set to be the Democratic candidate this November after winning an uncontested primary in his solidly blue district. The last time he faced a competitive challenge was in 2022, the same year as the FBI raids, when he defeated progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros by fewer than 300 votes. At the time, Cuellar enjoyed the backing of Democratic leaders.