Selena Gomez set to make her Food Network debut with brand new show, “Selena + Restaurant”

Selena Gomez is officially embarking on a new chapter of her culinary journey. The global megastar is bidding adieu to her home kitchen and heading out into the professional kitchens of some of Los Angeles’ hottest restaurants in an all-new Food Network show.

“Selena + Restaurant,” premiering Thursday, May 2, features Gomez putting her cooking skills to the ultimate test by several big names in the business. Chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Munoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Gomez to see how well she can create a new dish that’s worthy enough to be in their respective restaurant’s menu. Over the course of six episodes, the chefs will also spotlight and donate to a charity that is meaningful to them.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” Gomez said in a release. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

Throughout the show, Gomez will be accompanied by her best friend Raquelle Stevens, who also served as a guest on Gomez’s Max series “Selena + Chef.” The duo’s first stop is Puck's restaurant, CUT Steakhouse, in Beverly Hills, followed by Shirley Chung’s Ms Chi in Culver City. Additional locations include celebrity chef Marcel Vigneron’s old Hollywood-inspired Lemon Grove; Andrew and Michelle Munoz’s BBG haven, Moo’s Craft Barbecue; Stephanie Izard’s vibrant offering, Girl & the Goat; and Keith Corbin’s soul food restaurant, Alta.

“Selena + Restaurant” kicks off with double episodes at 7pm and 7:30pm ET/PT on Food Network. The show will also be available to stream on Max.