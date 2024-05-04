"I was set up": Britney Spears lashes out at mom over Chateau Marmont EMS call

Britney Spears, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021, had paramedics called on her during what's been framed as a "mental breakdown" at the historic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, sparking new concerns surrounding her mental health.

Responders arrived at the pop star’s room at the hotel Wednesday, when several guests heard a ruckus believed to have been caused by Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Soliz. But in a recent Instagram post, she believes this to have been a set up.

“I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when,” Spears writes.

In another post, the Grammy Award winner slams paramedics, accusing them of “illegally show[ing] up at my door,” though adding that they didn’t enter the room.

The incident drew alarm on social media, and several people close to Spears have come forward since the event to express their belief that she should have been kept in a conservatorship. One individual told a gossip outlet that they feared she’s turned to substance abuse.

“The conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab,” a source close to Spears told Page Six in a quote picked up by Yahoo News.

Spears, whose divorce with Sam Asghari finalized this week, was under the control of her father Jamie Spears for years before winning a public battle to end the arrangement. Also this week, a financial battle stemming from the conservatorship came to an end, when a judge ordered she pay $2 million for her dad’s legal fees and denied her financial relief.