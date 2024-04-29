Britney Spears gets "final piece of freedom," settles with her father after conservatorship saga

Britney Spears has settled with her father, Jamie Spears, in the drawn-out legal battle that followed the cessation of the singer's nearly 14-year conservatorship in 2021.

The settlement amount was undisclosed, per the New York Times and CNN. Jamie Spears in 2021 petitioned to the court that his legal fees should be paid by his daughter's estate — which USA Today reported was worth $60 million — "to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

Britney Spears' attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in a statement to USA Today on Monday, "Britney Spears won when her father was suspended as conservator and she obtained her freedom and her civil rights and liberties were restored."

He added, "She now has obtained her final piece of freedom as she instructed, as she no longer will need to be entangled with the court or the court system in this matter."

A lawyer for Jamie Spears, Alex M. Weingarten, said that the pop icon's father is "thrilled all this is over."

"Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her," he said. "He wants the best for Britney, nothing less."