Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice has been recalled over high levels of arsenic

Martinelli's has issued a voluntary recall for a single lot of its apple juice due to elevated levels of arsenic that surpassed the standard set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a recall notice dated April 16, 2024, S. Martinelli & Company said the recall was issued after the State of Maryland found samples from one production lot of Martinelli’s apple juice “tested above the guidance action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice set by the FDA in June 2023.”

Exposure to high levels of arsenic can lead to serious health problems, including an increased risk of skin cancer along with bladder and lung cancers. The FDA issued guidance that lowered the industry action level for inorganic arsenic in apple juice from 23 parts per billion (ppb) to 10 ppb, which is in line with the requirements for water.

Per the Maryland Department of Health, the recalled apple juice showed 11.6 ppb for inorganic arsenic — 1.6 ppb higher than the industry action level set in the guidance.

Martinelli’s Apple Juice has a “Best By” date of March 9, 2026, or March 10, 2026, on the front of the bottle above its label. The product was shipped between March 13, 2023, and September 27, 2023, with the majority of the product shipped before July 28, 2023, the company specified. It was also distributed to five major retailers, including Whole Foods and Kroger.

At this time, no illnesses or complaints have been reported in connection with the recalled product.