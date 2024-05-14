Kelly Clarkson credits weight loss to a drug that isn't Ozempic

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss journey and said, "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

The 42-year-old singer and host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" interviewed Whoopi Goldberg on Monday morning when the conversation shifted toward their respective weight loss journeys. When Clarkson complicated how ageless Goldberg looked, she responded, "First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Clarkson then also shared about her experiences with a weight loss drug, "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.'"

Clarkson further explained how the medication is "something that aids in helping break down the sugar," noting how her body "doesn't do it right."

The two women continued to talk about their bodies, stating that before their use of prescription medications, Goldberg said she was 300 pounds.

"My heaviest, I was like 203 [lbs.] And I'm like 5'3" and a half," Clarkson replied.

In January, the singer and host revealed on her show that she was pre-diabetic and that was the motivating factor for her to lose weight.