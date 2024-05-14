"Out of loyalty": Michael Cohen details the many times he lied for Trump

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said he lied about his role in paying off adult film star and director Story Daniels on the former president's behalf "out of loyalty."

In 2018, Cohen put out a statement denying that the Trump organization or campaign had paid off Daniels or reimbursed him.

"That's a true statement but it's deceptive, it's misleading," Cohen said.

He said he intentionally "omitted" the fact that Trump reimbursed him.

"I did .. to demonstrate continued loyalty," Cohen said.

Cohen said he knew that once he sent out the statement, the press "would ask additional questions such as, 'What did it come from Trump, did it come from somebody else?'"

Cohen said that's why he said in the statement that he wouldn't further comment on the issue.