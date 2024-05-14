"Very minimal": Cohen says he did little work for Trump in 2017 when he was paid $420K

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen testified Tuesday that the checks and invoices for his 2017 payments from Trump falsely stated he was providing legal services to the former president each month.

Cohen said he instead did "very minimal" work for Trump, as well as his wife Melania, in 2017.

According to Cohen, that work included reviewing the particulars of a deal to add Melania's likeness to Madame Tussauds wax museum.

"I reviewed an agreement that Madame Tussauds had sent to her that was to create her likeness and image for their museum," Cohen said.

Prosecutor Susan Hollinger asked: "Was it a substantial amount of time?"

Cohen said: "No ma'am," adding that it was not enough work for him to send an invoice.

Cohen said he also worked with another Trump attorney who was handling Summer Zervos, who had sued Trump for defamation.

All told, Cohen said he did less than 10 hours of legal work for Trump in 2017.

He said he didn't bill for any of those matters.

"I didn't expect to be paid and it was very minimal work," Cohen said.

Cohen said he also didn't bill for legal work he did for Trump in 2018.

He also said he made $4 million in consulting and advisory work for other clients in 2017 and 2018, and said that his title as special attorney to Trump helped him get such work.