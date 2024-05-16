Harrison Butker trolled with "Sims"-style animated version of himself as a homemaker

Harrison Butker has been feeling the heat – specifically in the kitchen of a cheeky Sims animation that the Los Angeles Chargers posted Wednesday.

Following his controversial commencement speech on May 11 at Benedictine College – which organizations like GLAAD have called “a clear miss” and “woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women” – the Kansas City Chiefs kicker has been met with public fury.

During his speech, Butker called Pride month a “deadly sin,” and equated diversity, equity and inclusion to "tyranny" while also stating he believes that more women would find personal fulfillment if they married and had families instead of pursuing careers. He said this after quoting "Bejeweled" by Taylor Swift, his teammate Travis Kelce's girlfriend.

Beyond the expected backlash, the LA Chargers went into full troll mode with a three-minute video for the NFL schedule release using animation in the style of "The Sims." In a quick credits scene at the 2.55 mark, an animated Butker with his Chiefs No. 7 jersey is seen baking a pie and putting it into an oven while cleaning and arranging flowers just like a homemaker would.

The NFL's senior Vice President Jonathan Beane, the league’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, has responded to Butker's speech, stating that “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” Beane said.