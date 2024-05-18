After a bit of cat and mouse, Arizona officials track down Giuliani to serve him in election case

As of Wednesday, Arizona officials were having a hard time locating Rudy Giuliani to serve him notice of his indictment for his alleged interference efforts in the 2020 election, and the cat and mouse — on Giuliani's end — seems to have been intentional.

In a since deleted post on social media, Giuliani all but said, "Catch me if you can," writing, “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes.” But catch him they did.

"The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law," AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes wrote in a post of her own on Friday, after her office tracked down the former NYC mayor as he was hosting a birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida attended by nearly 75 guests.

“The mayor was unfazed by the decision to try and embarrass him during his 80th birthday party. He enjoyed an incredible evening with hundreds of people who love him—from all walks of life—and we look forward to full vindication soon,” Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement to The Hill.

Per reporting by The Independent, just prior to being served, Giuliani was filmed "belting out" Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York” to cheers from guests.