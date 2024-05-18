Diddy shown physically assaulting former girlfriend in damning surveillance video

"He's cooked," is the consensus on social media, after surveillance video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, began circulating at the start of the weekend.

In the clip — captured during a stay at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles on March 5, 2016 — Ventura, seemingly attempting to flee Combs, is seen standing by the hotel's interior elevator when he rushes down the hallway, wearing only a white towel and socks, and knocks her to the ground. From there, the footage shows Combs kicking his then-girlfriend as she's down, before attempting to drag her on the floor back to their shared room.

Having reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs on Nov. 17, 2023 in a lawsuit in which "Diddy" was accused of sexual and physical assault, Ventura declined to comment on the footage, when asked by CNN, but her attorney stepped forward with a statement.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” Douglas H. Wigdor said.

In her lawsuit, Ventura claimed that Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage, in an attempt to keep it from going public. Per NBC News, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented on the matter on Friday, saying that "the hotel in the alleged incident is no longer under IHG management," adding, “IHG did not produce this footage, did not receive money for this footage, and does not have access to it."