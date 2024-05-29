"People might call him an a**hole, but he's my a**hole": Dennis Quaid is firmly pro-Trump

Actor Dennis Quaid during a recent appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" affirmed his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"As president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did," Quaid said during the Tuesday interview with the British conservative media personality, per Entertainment Weekly. While he noted that he has not always backed Trump, who has been criminally indicted four times, Quaid argued that a vote for MAGA this November "just makes sense."

"I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw as — more than politics — I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our constitution," he said. "People might call him an a**hole, but he's my a**hole."

Quaid, who is portraying former Republican president Ronald Reagan in the upcoming biopic "Reagan" also told Morgan that "it took a long time to take the role because I was overwhelmed by it."

"It really sent fear down my spine, which is an indication that I should probably do that, because it get me out of my comfort zone," he said. "But it took me a while, I guess because I idolized him a bit. And I didn't want to bring that into it."