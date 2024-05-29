Try the iced coffee drink Ina Garten calls "delicious rocket fuel"

If you're looking for a new coffee drink to make at home this summer, domestic maven and all-around icon Ina Garten has got you covered. And if you're especially looking for a real caffeine boost, you'll be comforted by the fact she refers to the drink as "delicious rocket fuel."

As Stacey Leasca writes in "Food & Wine," Garten hosted restaurateur Danny Meyer — founder of New York City's Union Square Hospitality Group — on her Food Network show "Be My Guest" and served him a brunch with a "Vanilla Coffee Shakerato."

The simple recipe is also on the Barefoot Contessa website; containing only espresso (or strong coffee), sweetened condensed milk, simple syrup, pure vanilla extract and ice, the drink is perfect for a burgeoning barista who wants something a little more special than a standard cup of joe. Ina's recipe instructions also state "I use the 'long' rather than 'short' setting on my espresso machine. You can certainly make this with strong coffee as well."

Of course, Ina's version could also be made hot, instead. You could also omit the sweetened condensed milk if you're avoiding dairy (or sugar), and the vanilla and simple syrup could either be homemade or store-bought. Omit the syrup altogether if you're looking to go sugar-free.

The drink offers endless tweaks to best suit your tastes.