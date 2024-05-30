Bill Maher casually predicts Trump win during chat with Chris Wallace

During a recent appearance on "Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace," "Real Time" host Bill Maher stretched his theories to January 20, 2025, predicting that Trump will "probably" be president or, at the very least, attempt to glom on to the title with both hands, whether he wins or not.

Positioning Trump as someone who very much wants to regain the power he lost to Biden, whom Maher comments "does not look like a very good candidate," this crystal ball of a take seemed to knock Wallace back a bit, eliciting a "You think so?" from the "Who's Talking" host.

Yes, Maher really does think so.

"He’s gonna show up on inauguration day whether he wins or loses because he will claim that he won," Maher said. "That is the one thing I can absolutely predict with utter certainty. He will never, as I kept saying all those years, he will never concede an election. He’s certainly not going to concede this one."

Bracing for his prediction to come true, Maher furthered that he's not going to "[lose his] nervous system at every step of the way" ramping up to the results of the election. But in response to Wallace essentially asking how he'll feel afterwards, and if he'll lose his mind then, Maher grimly said, "We could lose a lot more than my mind."