Trump lashes out at "anti-MAGA" Fox News host who said Biden was "not responsible" for his trial

With a New York jury deliberating on whether or not Donald Trump is guilty in his hush money trial, the defendant is acting like the verdict is a foregone conclusion, claiming without evidence that the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is actually a witch-hunt perpetuated by Joe Biden. Even Fox News host Shannon Bream questioned that claim on Wednesday, prompting an angry Trump to attack her in a Truth Social post calling her "naive" and "stupid."

"Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win," Trump wrote. "He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!"

The exchange that drew Trump's ire came during Bream's interview of Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

"Joe Biden unfortunately can't really do anything in office, so he's gotta use the same means as somebody who's just trying to have a quick slip and fall and make money," Habba claimed. "And that's frankly what we're seeing right now."

There is no evidence that Biden or his Department of Justice is the mastermind of a conspiracy against Trump, whose charges in this trial were brought by an independently elected prosecutor. The Biden campaign, which had avoided talking about the former president's legal troubles, only this week started using the trial as part of its messaging that Trump is crooked and contemptuous of the law.

"The Biden administration's not responsible for this trial," Bream said. "It's a state trial ... it's Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there’s a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges."

Bream's comment earned her the epithet of "anti-MAGA" by Trump in another Truth Social post, in which he suggested that she team up with colleague Neil Cavuto to co-host a low-ratings show.