Jennifer Lopez cancels tour, citing time with family amid low sales and divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez has abruptly pulled the plug on her “This is Me… Now” summer arena tour, which was set to bring her latest album and other hits to nearly 30 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Live Nation cited Lopez “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends" as the reason for the tour’s cancellation. On her website , the 2-time Grammy nominee told fans that she was “completely heartsick and devastated” amid the cancellation. Some fans have pointed out that the tour, originally slated to go from late June to August, had already undergone some dramatic changes as ticket sales stalled.

The final six dates of the tour were canceled in March, reportedly due to low ticket sales. Meanwhile, remaining dates were being advertised as “greatest hits” shows rather than part of the album tour. A significant portion of tickets on every stop were still available before the tour’s cancellation, raising questions on whether slumping sales played a bigger role than she's letting on.

Ticket sales on the “This is Me… Now” tour reportedly met a similar fate to the album sharing the same name, which debuted at number 38 on the Billboard album charts before falling off the top 200 entirely weeks later.

Low sales also struck the rock band The Black Keys. The Ohio act canceled their own arena tour and opted to downsize to more “intimate” venues earlier in the week after tickets, which reportedly ranged from $100 to $300, failed to move.

Speculations on the health of the "Let's Get Loud" singer’s marriage to actor Ben Affleck have swirled online as the pair have been reportedly separated for a number of weeks. On a recent stop on the promotional tour for her movie “Atlas,” which took the number one place on Netflix, she and her co-star Simu Liu shot down a reporter who asked about the rumors.

“OK, we’re not doing that,” Liu said.

Lopez fans will be automatically issued a refund if they purchased a ticket through Ticketmaster, Live Nation said.