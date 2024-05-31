Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wants to drop the Pitt from her last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is seeking to legally remove Pitt from her last name, per new filings.

According to TMZ, the documents were filed on Monday, May 27 — Memorial Day and Shiloh's 18th birthday. Shiloh is not the first of the former couple's six children to have reportedly dropped their father's last name; PEOPLE reported that their teenage daughter Vivienne's name is listed as Vivenne Jolie in the playbill for the musical production of "The Outsiders," when Vivienne assisted her mother in producing. The outlet added that Pitt and Jolie's eldest daughter, Zahara, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie while joining her sorority at Spellman College, per a video shared by Essence.

The name amendments follow reports in recent years that allege a strained family dynamic. In 2022, it was reported that Jolie in a 2016 FBI report had accused Pitt of physically abusing her and their children while in flight on a private plane. A new filing made in April of 2024 claimed that “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

Pitt in February of 2022 sued Jolie for violating “contractural" rights after she sold her portion of the ex-couple's French winery, Château Miraval. Jolie filed a countersuit in response, purporting new details of the plane incident, claiming that Pitt had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her," per Variety.