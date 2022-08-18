While the world is still reeling from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial – which continues to have ramifications, including Heard filing a motion to appeal – another famous ex-couple has found themselves in the news for similar reasons.

CNN and others have reported about an FBI report from 2016 in which actor Angelina Jolie accused actor Brad Pitt, her husband at the time, of the physical abuse of her and their children. The abuse allegedly occurred while the family traveled on a private plane.

As with the Depp and Heard case, and other domestic violence allegations recently in the news, the allegations are complicated and extensive. Salon attempts below to answer some of the most burning questions about the revelations.

Why is this 2016 FBI report getting dredged up now?

Though the report concerns an alleged incident stemming from 2016, Politico published a story in April of 2022 about a decision where a woman wanted to anonymously file a case against the FBI. The suit was related to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which provides the right to access records from government agencies. But as Puck reports, a judge refused to seal the lawsuit. Politico theorized from context clues, including that the allegations in the report matched claims Jolie had made during her divorce filing in 2016, that it was Jolie and Pitt in the report.

The report has now been released to both parties in the suit. Available publicly, news outlets such as CNN say they have a copy as well.

Is the timing of this a personal attack?

The release of the report comes at a time when Pitt's latest film, the action movie "Bullet Train" has been topping the box office. Meanwhile, in June this year, it was announced that Jolie would return to directing, after a five-year absence, to helm the film "Without Blood." The Oscar-winner's last performing role was in the 2021 MCU blockbuster "Eternals."

People reports from an anonymous source close to Pitt who claims the alleged events in the report were "resolved six years ago. They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him." The People source went on to say that both Pitt and Jolie have already had the information in the report and questioned: "What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There's only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public."

But according to Puck, on Aug. 9 this year, Jolie amended the report: "Jolie's amended complaint cites the need for those unredacted records and corroborating evidence, which remain in the agency's possession."

What is alleged in the report?

As Rolling Stone writes: "The records include an interview summary in which Jolie purportedly told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, 'grabbed her by her head,' shook her, 'pushed her into the bathroom wall' and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane." Pitt, Jolie and their six children were on a private jet flying from France to Los Angeles, California in September of 2016, when the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

According to Rolling Stone: "When one of the kids allegedly called Pitt a 'prick,' he bolted at the minor 'like he was going to attack,' the paperwork states. At that point, Jolie 'jumped up' and grabbed Pitt round his neck with her arms, 'like in a choke hold,' according to the report . . . Pitt purportedly threw himself back, pushing Jolie into the seats behind them, causing injury to her back and elbow."

In the report, Jolie claims Pitt consumed alcohol repeatedly during the flight; at one point, pouring it on her. Upon arrival, the plane had $25,000 worth of damages from red wine stains, Jolie said.

The statements by Jolie in the report were made to FBI investigators. In the FBI interview, Jolie also said: "Pitt pushed her again when she suggested taking the couple's children to a hotel to get some much-needed sleep after landing. 'You're not taking my f**king kids,' Pitt allegedly yelled in response."

The report also includes black and white photographs that may show evidence of alleged injury. CNN, Rolling Stone and others have called the report "highly redacted."

Were charges ever filed?

According to Puck, "The agent investigating the Sept. 2016 incident prepared a statement of probable cause and presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles." But the FBI then announced that Pitt would not be charged with assault on an airplane. An FBI spokesperson told CNN in 2016, "The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation."

Allegedly, both Jolie and Pitt displayed some physical injuries after the plane ride. Rolling Stone writes, "The fact that both parties had apparent injuries likely complicated the charging decision for investigators."

What's the history of Jolie and Pitt's relationship?

The Hollywood stars met while filming the action movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" in 2003. Pitt was married to actor Jennifer Aniston at the time while Jolie had recently split from her actor ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. In the film, Pitt and Jolie play married assassins assigned to kill each other.

In 2016, mere days after the plane incident alleged in the report, Jolie filed from divorce from Pitt.

Jolie had already adopted a son before meeting Pitt. In 2005, she adopted a newborn daughter. Pitt legally adopted Jolie's children, and a court changed the children's last names to Jolie-Pitt in 2006. That same year, the couple had a child together. In 2014, Jolie and Pitt married, after years as a couple. By then, the couple had six children, including twins and one more adopted child.

The couple was seen as Hollywood royalty, both stars with blockbuster billing, and their large family often made appearances together at red carpet events.

Did the alleged incident contribute to their divorce?

The timing also fell just after their second wedding anniversary. According to People: Jolie "cited irreconcilable differences and requested physical custody of their six children and visitation for Pitt. Jolie did not request child or spousal support."

It took three years for Pitt and Jolie to be declared legally single. Divorce proceedings included a heated dispute over a French winery the two had shared while together. Jolie won that legal battle, but custody of their children remains a more complicated issue. She initially asked for physical custody of all their children. After Jolie and Pitt were awarded joint custody in 2020, Pitt lost more previously awarded time with his children a year later.

After Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt became sober, according to the actor, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. Pitt told USA Today in a June 2022 interview: "I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe."

Jolie recently alluded to some experience with potential abuse. She told The Guardian last year, "Often you cannot recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the greatest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller . . . I'm not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children."