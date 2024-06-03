Cyndi Lauper announces the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper, singer of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "True Colors" and other iconic hits, wants to go out on a bang.

On Monday, the 70-year-old singer announced that she will have a last hurrah in a 23-city tour across the U.S. this coming fall. According to Variety, the singer did not release a statement about the farewell tour nor her decision to retire from touring, however she is expected to discuss the choice this week to promote her new documentary, "Let the Canary Sing."

Marketed as Lauper's first major tour in a decade, The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, is set to kick off in Montreal on Oct. 18 and end in Chicago on Dec. 5.

The legendary pop singer will be also playing popular venues like her hometown's Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 30, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Nov. 1 and the Los Angeles Intuit Dome on Nov. 23.

According to a press release from Live Nation, The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour tickets will go on sale with an artist presale on Tuesday. The general sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. Lauper is also allegedly said to be joined by opening acting and special guests during the tour.

"Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing" streams June 4 on Paramount+.