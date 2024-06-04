“I need some air”: José Andrés is stepping back as CEO of his eponymous restaurant group

José Andrés will no longer be serving as CEO of his eponymous restaurant group José Andrés Group (formerly known as ThinkFoodGroup).

In an announcement made last Thursday, the esteemed Spanish-born chef revealed that Sam Bakhshandehpour will take over his former position and work closely with the group’s president & chief operating officer and chief financial officer to run daily operations.

“Sam understands the power of restaurants to transport us, for food to be the language of connection, and how we can be a part of communities in a meaningful way, all over the world,” Andrés said in the announcement. Despite his departure as CEO, Andrés will still continue to serve as the founder and executive chairman of José Andrés Group.

Last week, Andrés told Washingtonian — a monthly magazine covering news in the Washington, D.C. area — that he’s “been nonstop the last 30 years, but especially the last 15 years . . . I need some air. This is giving me air.”

José Andrés Group was launched over 30 years ago in hopes of introducing and sharing Spanish cuisine throughout the states. The restaurant group currently touts nearly 40 restaurant concepts across the country and internationally. This summer, the group will debut Bazaar Mar — a seafood and tapas spot — and Bar Centro — a cafe by morning, bar by night — in various Las Vegas locations and in Palo Alto.