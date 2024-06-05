New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered a crushing blow to a years-long push for a congestion toll in Manhattan, scrapping a June 30 start to the program in a surprising reversal.

The plan, which would have imposed a daily $15 charge on drivers entering the downtown section of some of the nation’s busiest roads, was approved by the state legislature, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and transportation board. Environmental benefits and a $1 billion dollar fund for mass public transit were among the plan’s top selling points, as were a reduction of car congestion in the area.

Hochul, a Democrat and staunch supporter of the scheme until her Wednesday flip-flop, attributed the indefinite pause to an “undue strain on already stressed New Yorkers,” with POLITICO reporting that New York Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, pressured the governor to reconsider in the face of potential blowback.

Jeffries and other party officials are reportedly anxious over the possibility of Republicans winning back or keeping crucial seats in the House of Representatives after GOP victories in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hochul’s decision drew the ire of her own party. Jerry Nadler, who represents parts of Manhattan in the U.S. House of Representatives, expressed his disappointment.

“We cannot allow a vocal minority of drivers who don't quality for exemptions or discounts to dictate our policy decisions,” he wrote on X.

Legal experts questioned the legality of Hochul’s decision, including Columbia Law professor Michael Gerrard, who said on X that it was “not clear that Gov. Hochul can lawfully do this” under the statute which set up the program.

Some local representatives, including state senator and finance committee chair Liz Krueger, went further in their condemnations, pointing out that Hochul failed to outline how she would address the budget gap created by the cancellation.

“The Governor's reckless decision to effectively kill congestion pricing in New York City — and every other city in America that is considering following New York's example — is a staggering error,” she said in a statement. “On top of the financial crisis she is creating, this is simply a terrible policy decision.”