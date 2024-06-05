"Trump acolytes laundering their attacks": WSJ article on Biden age slammed

An article in the Wall Street Journal titled “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping” garnered fierce backlash from Joe Biden’s campaign, with critics pointing out that the Journal relies on the testimony of Republican lawmakers to draw conclusions on the president’s mental acuity.

The story centers far-right House Speaker Mike Johnson’s impression that Biden had mis-remembered details of administration policy, reports that he uses note cards to organize his thoughts in meetings, and the words of various political figures who spoke to the Journal.

As they note of the 45 interviewees, “most of those who said Biden performed poorly were Republicans,” while “some” Democrats noted Biden’s symptoms of aging. Among others quoted in the story: former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republican Senator James Risch of Idaho.

The story’s framing, and its use of Republican political figures as key allies, drew criticism not just from Biden allies, but across the political spectrum.

“This does have the feeling of Trump acolytes laundering their attacks [against Biden] through a reputable, prestigious news organization,” MSNBC’s Willy Geist said on "Morning Joe."

Geist also echoed responses to the Journal’s focus on Biden’s use of notes, adding that it was not only a common practice, but one that opponent Donald Trump engages in as well.

“Most of the people that are going on the record, and frankly most of the sources, are Republicans,” political commentator Maria Cardona said on CNN, noting that Democratic lawmakers who sat in on the meetings outlined by the Journal felt misrepresented. “They told the Journal exactly the opposite — Gee! I wonder why.”

Other lawmakers who’ve worked firsthand with Biden, including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, say they haven’t noticed the decline described in the Journal. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the story a "hit piece."

“We all get a little slower as we get older. But I haven't seen a mental decline that would suggest he's not for the job,” Romney reportedly said. “I sure wish he would allow a younger person to become their candidate, but that's not gonna happen.”

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Trump ally Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, touched briefly on the alleged mental challenges facing Biden’s opponent, 77-year-old Donald Trump, but stopped short of issuing as stark a warning on “signs of slipping.” Those close to the first Trump administration noted that he demonstrated similar markers of aging, despite media narratives.

“Hope the Wall Street Journal feels free to reach out to any one of us who worked in the Trump Admin,” former Pence Homeland Security advisor Olivia Troye said on X. “Happy to discuss Trump’s mental acuity & fitness for office. We can start with the closed doors discussions on milkshakes during intel briefings, windmills causing cancer, what bleach does & doesn’t do & go from there.”