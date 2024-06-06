Biden says he has no plans to pardon Hunter, if convicted on felony gun charges

Hunter Biden is currently facing decades in prison, if convicted on three felony gun charges relating to his 2018 purchase of a firearm and ammunition while under the influence of drugs. And while he still has his father's support, President Biden says he has no plans to attempt to wipe the slate clean for him.

This week, a number of witnesses in Hunter's trial provided testimony on what they claim to know of his drug habits, with ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, stating that in the early stage of their relationship, she knew of him as being someone so deep in the throes of addiction that he was smoking crack “every 20 minutes or so.”

But although the details of this trial are upsetting for the Biden family, and are deepening the bruise on President Biden's campaign for reelection, he claims to be prepared to let the cards fall where they may in terms of the upcoming verdict and potential sentencing.

In an interview with ABC News anchor David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Biden says he will accept the outcome of his son's trial in Wilmington, Delaware, and has no plans to pardon him, if convicted.

At the start of Hunter's trial on Monday, Biden issued a lengthier comment on the matter, saying, “As the president, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

As AP News points out in their ongoing coverage of the trial, Jill Biden has been in court every day this week, apart from Thursday, as she was in France with President Biden attending D-Day anniversary events. It's anticipated that she will return to court on Friday, in support of her son.