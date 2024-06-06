Dolly Parton, the queen of country, is ready to return to Broadway.

The iconic singer announced on Thursday that she's "been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I'm proud to announce we are finally developing 'Hello, I'm Dolly – An Original Musical' for the Broadway stage."

The musical's name is modeled after Parton's first album titled "Hello, I'm Dolly," which likely is a reference to the 1964 Tony-winning Broadway musical "Hello, Dolly!"

“I lived my whole life to see this show on stage," said Parton in a statement, according to Time Out. "I’ve written many original songs for the show and included all your favorites in it as well. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll clap, you’ll stomp, it truly is a Grand Ol’ Opera. Pun and fun intended. Don’t miss it!”

This isn't the singer's first venture into Broadway. In 2009, she wrote the score for the "9 to 5 the Musical." The London revival of the show spearheaded the journey to creating "Hello, I'm Dolly - An Original Musical." Alongside writing the original score, Parton will also co-write its book with Maria S. Schlatter.