VP Kamala Harris says Trump's conviction should be "disqualifying"

Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony charges has given the Biden administration further incentive to try and keep the preemptive GOP nominee out of office — and Vice President Kamala Harris hammered down on the topic this weekend.

During her speech as keynote speaker at the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner on Saturday night, the VP called Trump a “cheater,” Mediate reported . While in earlier weeks, Joe Biden has shared his two cents on Trump, this is the first time Harris went all in on the former president.

She highlighted his attempt to overturn the last election and his attacks on the justice system, based on the claim that his hush money trials were unfair, all to paint him as ill-equipped to run for the 2024 presidential election.

The VP called to her audience to examine the facts, as she saw them: “You know why he complains? Because the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught,” Politico reported .

She added, “And since the verdict, he attacks the judge and the witnesses. He suggests the case could be a “breaking point” for his supporters, hinting at violence. He spreads lies that our Administration is controlling this case when everyone knows it was a state prosecution. And he says that he will use a second term for revenge.”

She claimed that Trump parading around as though he is above the law should disqualify him from becoming president.

All this said, what incited heckling from the crowd was not the VPs remarks on Trump, but her comments about hostages being rescued from Gaza.

"Before I begin, I just want to say a few words about the morning, which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts," she said. "On October 7th, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages. Thankfully, four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

At this, a heckler began shouting from their seat, and was immediately shut down, according to Fox Detroit.

"I’m speaking right now," Harris said to the heckler, before they were escorted out. "I value and respect your voice, but I'm speaking right now."