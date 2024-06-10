Meghan McCain says Jennifer Lopez is a "deeply unpleasant person"

Meghan McCain hit out at Jennifer Lopez on a recent episode of her "Citizen McCain" podcast, calling the pop singer a "deeply unpleasant person."

McCain formulated her opinion regarding Lopez's past appearance on ABC's "The View," on which McCain formerly acted as a co-host. "I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” said McCain of meeting Lopez on the show's set, per The Daily Beast. She claimed that J.Lo had the “biggest entourage I’ve ever seen," and alleged that she tried to have a TikTok in which McCain made clear her negative opinion scrubbed from the internet.

“You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” McCain added. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment . . . just fake it till you make it for 10 f**king minutes.”