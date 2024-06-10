The woman behind the alarmingly-catchy, uncontested song of the summer (thus far) is launching an ice cream flavor in conjunction with popular ice cream shop Van Leeuwen. Named after the tune itself, Van Leeuwen's new "Espresso" ice cream — in partnership with singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter — is bound to be a hit.

Much ink has been spilled about the song, from its inherent catchiness to its sometimes nonsensical (yet iconic) lyrics, with Carpenter name-dropping everything from Nintendo to Mountain Dew, along with the memorable line: "I'm working late 'cause I'm a singer."

According to a press release, the limited-release ice cream is "mixed with rich, chewy brownies, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge." It will debut on June 28 at all Van Leeuwen shops and their website. "Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun. We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream," said Ben Van Leeuwen, the company's co-founder and CEO.

Carpenter, who just released "Please Please Please" last week, has been a fixture in both music and acting for just over a decade, notably starring in the Disney Channel spin-off "Girl Meets World." However, the popularity of "Espresso" —which serves as the lead single from her upcoming sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet," debuting in August — seems to be taking her music career to new heights. So if you, like Carpenter, are often “working late,” perhaps a pint of this espresso ice cream will be just what you need?