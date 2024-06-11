Trump's felony convictions could bar him from holding liquor licenses at his New Jersey golf courses

According to The New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, in order for someone to secure and maintain a liquor license, they must “have a reputable character and would be expected to operate the licensed business in a reputable manner” — which means the agency is currently left to debate whether Donald Trump’s recent felony convictions should bar him from holding liquor licenses in the state.

As the Associated Press reported, the New Jersey attorney general’s office, of which the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is a part, is reviewing whether the former president’s conviction on 34 felony counts in neighboring New York should impact his ability to hold licenses at his three New Jersey golf courses. State law prohibits anyone from holding liquor licenses who has been convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude” which “denotes a serious crime from the viewpoint of society in general and usually contains elements of dishonesty, fraud or depravity.”

This is the first time in American history that a former president has been found guilty of a crime. In a statement to the Associated Press, a representative from the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage control said the office “is reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time.”