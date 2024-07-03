Ann Wilson shares cancer diagnosis as Heart postpones tour

Ann Wilson, lead singer of classic rock band Heart, revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer, leading the band to postpone the remaining dates of its Royal Flush Tour.

"I underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson said in a July 2 statement, per The Associated Press. "The operation was successful & I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it." Wilson also shared that her doctors advised her to undergo preventative chemotherapy and step away from performing for a year "in order to fully recover."

Wilson continued, "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

“This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,” she added. “Respectfully, this is the last public statement l’d like to make on the matter.”

Bandmate and sister Nancy Wilson also said in an Instagram post, "Happy to let you all know that the HEART tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause . . . Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned."

Heart has produced rock hits like "These Dreams," "Crazy on You," "Magic Man," and "Barracuda," since the 1970s. The AP reported that Heart canceled the European leg of its tour in May, citing a “time-sensitive but routine procedure" that Ann needed to have.