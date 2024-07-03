Bette Midler trolls SCOTUS with "Wizard of Oz" parody tune: "If you only had a heart!"

Bette Midler has found a way to rip the Supreme Court in style — through song, of course.

The Tony and Grammy-winning singer on Tuesday took to social media to criticize a recent SCOTUS decision that is expected to allow former president Donald Trump to receive broad immunity from criminal charges for "official acts" taken while in office. "Thumbs down to autocracy! #VoteBlue2024ProtectDemocracy," Midler captioned the post.

"Justice Thomas, it's distressin'/ The sins you ain't confessin'/ We saw you on the plane/ You could judge women fairly/ And have ethics more than barely/ If you only had a brain," Midler sings in the song, which is a parody of the "Wizard of Oz" tune, "If I Only Had a Brain."

“Neil and Brett, you spiteful judges/ We gals are holding grudges/ Keep church and state apart/ You could be less disruptive, in all matters reproductive/ If you only had a heart,” another verse goes. Midler's updated take was written by Eric Kornfeld and Marc Shaiman. Entertainment Weekly reported that Midler previously worked alongside Kornfeld and Shaiman to produce a separate parody song bashing Trump.