Head of group responsible for Project 2025 threatens violence if people challenge their "revolution"

The president of the Heritage Foundation, the right-wing think tank behind a project to reshape federal government as a tool of conservative causes, issued a warning to opponents that a "second American Revolution" could turn bloody if they resist.

Kevin Roberts appeared on the Real America's Voice network to celebrate a string of Supreme Court rulings that weakened the federal government's administrative reach and provided absolute immunity to Donald Trump and potentially other presidents for "official acts."

“We’re in the process of taking this country back,” Roberts declared. “No one in the audience should be despairing.”

Roberts, arguing the need for a "vigorous executive," said that the "radical left" was furious because his side is "winning."

"And so I come full circle on this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be," he said.

Last weekend, Roberts appeared on MSNBC to defend Project 2025, the plan to stack the federal civil service with Republican loyalists and enact a litany of policies, including the dissolution of the Department of Education, removing guardrails to protect American consumers and privatizing Social Security.

He also justified the dismantling of federal abortion rights by repeating Donald Trump's false claim that Democrats want abortion to be legal “three days after the person’s born."

Even if Republicans lose, the party's presidential nominee has himself suggested that a violent attempt at revolution might still occur. Asked explicitly if he thought there would be political violence if he loses in November, Trump told Time magazine that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."