"She’s so pathetic": In leaked video, Trump claims Biden "quit" and Kamala is beatable

Hours before the clock rolled around to July 4, Donald Trump was already setting off fireworks, casually bashing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in one swing while seated in a golf cart, in a now widely circulated video leak.

In the clip, which was provided by a source to The Daily Beast, Trump is seen in all his patriotic glory, handing out a tip to who knows who while boasting intel that Biden "quit" and VP Harris will be the next in line to thwart — positioning her as an easy target.

“He just quit, you know—he’s quitting the race,” Trump says in the video. “I got him out . . . and that means we have Kamala.”

Commenting on last week's presidential debate, Trump goes on to refer to Biden as an "old, broken down pile of c*ap," while continuing to drag the VP through the mud.

“I think she’s gonna be better” as an opponent, he says. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic . . . She’s so f**king bad.”

Wheeling away toward another imagined victory, Trump is heard muttering one last piece of bravado regarding President Biden who, as of today, has expressed no intention of backing out of the race.

"They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?”

Watch here: