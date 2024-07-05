Diddy accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault in new lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Wednesday was hit with the latest in a series of lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. The suit marks the ninth the disgraced hip-hop mogul has faced since last year when his former partner Cassie Ventura sued him.

In the suit filed in New York, former adult film star Adria English claimed that the rapper and former CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment forced her into prostitution and sex work with guests at his annual "white parties" in the Hamptons and Miami, according to Entertainment Weekly. English alleged that between 2006 and 2009, she was made to "engage in illicit narcotics and alcohol use while employed" by Combs.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, Comb's attorney Jonathan Davis called English's allegations "baseless."

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone," Davis said. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”