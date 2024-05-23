Cassie breaks her silence after Diddy video, urging people to believe "victims the first time"

Cassie Ventura is ready to speak on her experience with ex-partner, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the outpouring of support after the release of a widely circulated video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles in 2016. The video has sparked larger conversations about abusive relationships and the continuous legal battles Combs faces in numerous sexual assault lawsuits and an alleged federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet,” Ventura wrote. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning.”

Ventura continued, “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Additionally, Ventura, who many people had doubted after the bombshell lawsuit she filed against Combs in November last year stated, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

“I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she continued.

Ventura concluded, “This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."