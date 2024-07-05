MSNBC host Joy Reid said she’d “vote for [President Joe] Biden in a coma” to avoid another term of Donald Trump, calling for unity within the party as some seek to push Biden off the ticket.

Speaking in a TikTok video on the public calls among some Democrats to replace their party’s leader on the top of the ticket, Reid said she’d vote for whoever the Democratic nominee winds up being, but advised the party to fall in line behind a candidate.

“Tell me who the nominee is gonna be,” Reid told Democrats. “Let me know, when you guys are finished fighting amongst yourselves, who I gotta vote for in November to keep Hitler out the White House.”

As some Democrats, including at least one congressperson and top advisors like James Carville, demand a younger candidate with a better chance of defeating Trump, others note that switching tickets may not be electorally advantageous for Democrats.

“I think all those favoring another nominee grossly underestimate the political cost of switching horses in the middle of a stream,” Republican economic advisor Bruce Bartlett wrote on X.

Additionally, replacing Biden could mean legal complications, as the ​Heritage Foundation and other conservative groups vow to challenge any replacement’s spot on the ballot in court across the country, spelling out a costly fight.

Reid, who noted that she doesn’t “even really particularly like the guy,” stressed that while Republicans rally around their candidate despite felony convictions, sexual assault allegations, and massive unpopularity, Democrats can’t seem to keep partisan infighting private.

Other MSNBC personalities have toed the line of donor and pundit pressure on Biden, criticizing his debate performance and musing on air whether he’s fit for the job.

Biden, whose campaign insists he won’t be pushed out, sat down with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos to dispel concerns over his age in a segment airing Friday night.